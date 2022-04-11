Hugh Neff wins Kobuk 440

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last major sled dog race of the year was won by Hugh Neff, who claimed the 2022 Kobuk 440 title on Sunday. Richie Diehl finished just two minutes behind Neff for second place.

The last leg of the last sizable sled dog racing event of the year proved to be an exciting one, as Diehl left the final checkpoint of Noorvik two hours and two minutes after Neff. Diehl was able to get right on Neff’s tail, finishing just two minutes behind.

Neff’s total run time over the whole race was 49 hours and 56 minutes, while Diehl’s was 45 hours 58 minutes. Not far behind the two was the rookie Eddie Burke Jr., who finished third with a time of 51 hours and 14 minutes. Burke Jr. held the Kobuk 440 lead at times, putting forward a very strong rookie campaign from him.

Controversy continues to surround Neff in the dog mushing world after Iditarod 50, when Neff says he was forced to scratch from the race when his dogs were found to be in poor health by the veterinarian team at the Ruby Checkpoint. Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman disagrees with Neff’s assessment of the events that led to his scratch, and says that the dogs are his top concern.

This years Kobuk 440 was a night and day difference from last years race. The 2021 race had to be paused after ground storms on the Kobuk River proved to be dangerous. Ryan Redington won the last two Kobuk 440 races, which took place in 2021 and in 2019 with. The 2020 race being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.