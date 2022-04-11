Advertisement

Ridge of high pressure keeps sunshine in the forecast

Highs will slowly warm into the mid to upper 40s by the end of the week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although the weekend was on the cooler side, the sunshine was a welcoming trend. If you enjoyed the sunshine and want more of it, you’ll be in luck. A large portion of this week will feature sunny and warm conditions, as a ridge of high pressure settles into the state. This will not only keep a large portion of the state on the drier and sunnier side, but will also help deplete our snowpack even more. Currently Anchorage is sitting with a snow depth of 12 inches, with 1 to 2 inches likely to melt off each day. Our average melt off for our snowpack is April 14th, with this year likely to occur nearly a week after.

Southeast will also see a mixture of sun and clouds over the next several days, with highs easily topping out in the mid to upper 40s each day. While some isolated showers are possible by the middle to the end of the week, expect fairly dry weather to stick around. It’s a nice stretch of weather, considering a large portion of this year has brought a series of nevernding wild weather.

The only active weather looks to stay across the Aleutians, where an area of low pressure will meander through the Bering Sea. This will keep clouds and rain in the forecast for a large portion of the open waters and the Aleutian Islands.

In the days ahead, clouds will slowly increase across Southcentral. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies return by weeks end, with highs in the upper 40s.

