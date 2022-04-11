Sunny days and chilly nights to continue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure originating from the Arctic continued to dominate the southern half of the state on Sunday. With clear skies and light winds overnight, the day started frosty in the upper teens to low 20s, and despite blue skies with plenty of golden sunshine, temperatures once again at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport struggled into the upper 30s for daytime highs.

The region is poised for another colorful sunset just after 9 p.m., with another chance to see more spectacular aurora between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The strong area of high pressure slowly moves eastward across southern Alaska into the early part of the week. Winds will gradually shift to a more southeasterly direction early in the week, bringing a return to temperatures in the lower to middle 40s (40 degrees is normal) for much of the week with plenty of sunshine.

After a gloomy start to the weekend, sunshine made a return to Southeast Alaska on Sunday, thanks to another area of high pressure moving in from the northwest. Clockwise flow around the high has meant an increase in the winds through north-south gaps, passes, and channels.

The highest gusts today approached 30 mph, but are expected to increase into the 40-50 mph range for some locations. At least skies will continue to remain mostly sunny with temperatures remain seasonable generally in the middle to upper 40s. A weak weather system may clip the South Channels late on Tuesday, but the rest of the region appears mostly dry, but a few isolated showers may pop up late Tuesday into Wednesday.

