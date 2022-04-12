Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say
Anchorage police report that a man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Sheveluch ash moves off the Alaskan coast but still a hazard for aircraft into Monday
Ash from Sheveluch Volcano moves off Alaskan coast, but remains a hazard for aircraft
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Two candidates have conceded as updated election results show little change
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say

Latest News

An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Slow warming trend across the state
Slow warming temperatures across the state