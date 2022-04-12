Advertisement

Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches apologizes after waiver for annual all-star game receives backlash

A basketball hoop at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
A basketball hoop at the University of Alaska Anchorage.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches has apologized for a liability waiver it asked players to sign who were participating in their annual senior all-star game.

Photos of the original waiver began to circulate on social media over the weekend, and many criticized the association for asking players and their families to waive their rights for sexual misconduct or abuse.

“The AABC wants to apologize for taking the focus away from the athletes by putting out a document that was poorly written,” AABC President David Porter said in an email to Alaska’s News Source on Monday. “We take full responsibility and are grateful we now have a much clearer and detailed waiver that parents can be comfortable signing.”

The original waiver read in part:

“I hereby waive and release any and all rights and claims for damage I might have against AABC, its employees and agents for any and all rights and claims for any and all injuries suffered by my child while (participating) in this activity. This also includes any sexual misconduct/abuse defined below.”

“Such acts include, but are not limited to: (1) sexual romantic invitation; (2) dating or soliciting dates; (3) engaging in sexualized or romantic dialogue; (4) making sexually suggestive comments; (5) self-disclosure or physical exposure of a sexual, romantic or erotic nature; or (6) any sexual, indecent, romantic or erotic contact with a child or student,” the waiver continued.”

The association released a new liability waiver on Monday, and took out some of the language that was called into question. The new waiver also added detail specific to sexual misconduct, and how the coaches association would handle allegations.

The new waiver read in part:

“Additionally, the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches takes sexual misconduct and abuse seriously. We have a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants/helpers. We believe AABC is a sub-classification of the education profession, and as such follow professional standards and practices including mandatory reporting.”

The new waiver states that sexual misconduct “will not be tolerated.”

The association’s annual prep all-star game invites a select group of boys and girls high school basketball players from across the state to play in a showcase for college coaches in Anchorage.

The 2022 senior all-star game will take place Saturday at Grace Christian School with games at 2 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Porter said 15 college coaches are expected to be in attendance for the games this weekend.

