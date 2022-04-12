Anchorage looks for new management of Sullivan Arena, 2 other venues, after current manager doesn’t renew

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage is seeking new management for events at the Sullivan Arena, the Ben Boeke Ice Arena and the Dempsey Anderson Ice Rink.

The municipality sent out a new request for proposals looking for someone to manage the three venues after the current management company decided not to move forward in that regard.

In 2020, the Sullivan Arena closed down for events during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the municipality then turned it into a mass care shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Anchorage.

A spokesperson for ASM Global, which is the current management company of the three venues, told Alaska’s News Source the company made a business decision and had elected to no longer manage the venues.

That means they are all now up for grabs. The municipality is looking for an initial contract period of five years plus five one-year options for the venues.

The Sullivan Arena, though, is still being used as a mass care facility, but city leaders are working toward the goal of transitioning homelessness services out of the Sullivan by the end of June. A contract for the Sullivan Arena will be awarded at a later date when the venue is converted back to a sports arena and ready to be fully operational for that purpose.

Those who are in charge of the facilities will enter into a management agreement with the municipality and will then assume responsibility for all aspects of operation, including things like scheduling, marketing, and all other event operations.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the municipality about this change, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The last day to submit a proposal is April 21.

