Big C Relays make big return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 800 athletes from 28 different schools converged on The Dome for the 11th Big C Relays track meet — after a hiatus of in two years.

Historically, the Big C Relays is among the largest track meets in Alaska in terms of participants. While teams around the state are waiting for all of the snow to melt off of their home tracks, the indoor meet is a good opportunity to not only set baseline times, but also reunite with some old friends.

“It’s so cool to see so many athletes around” said Kodiak High School senior Sara Scott. “Especially since COVID has stopped things like this for a while, to have everybody inside and getting to know each other, and I’ve had kids that I’ve run with since like 7th grade here, so we’re all lining up we’re like ‘hey it is good to see you,’ from kids from Palmer and kids from Chugiak, and it’s just so fun.”

The Big C Relays is also one of the only times that co-ed races are run, and other unique events are held like “Swedish Medley” relay races of 100, 200, 300 and 400 meters. The 100 meter race has been given the moniker “Fastest Alaskan” and the hurdle events are dubbed the “High Step Hustler.”

“The Big C Relays is historically the biggest track meet in Alaska, and it just brings kids from all around — from Western Alaska, Northern, Southeast, Southcentral — and it just gets them on a track early in the season,” Director Quinton Metcalf said.

The nonprofit event relies heavily on sponsors to support the event each year, Metcalf says now that the event is back up and running after a two year break, they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Meet results from this year’s race can be viewed here.

