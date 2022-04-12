Deadline for Alaskans to remove studded tires approaches

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again — some Alaskans have until this Friday to switch out their studded tires according to state law.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety issued a reminder on Tuesday that all Alaskans living below the 60 degree north latitude line — those in Anchor Point, Homer, Kodiak, Southeast Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula — must have their studded tires removed by April 15. Along any portion of the Sterling Highway, however, studded tires are prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 15.

Those living north of the 60 degree north latitude — all communities north of Ninilchik, including Anchorage — have until May 1 to switch their tires.

Studded tires can lead to damage when used on dry, paved roads, the public safety department said. According to an Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities study done in 2019, damage from studded tires being used on Alaska roads costs about $13.7 million annually.

This past year, early snow and poor weather conditions prompted the Municipality of Anchorage to move up the date that studded tires would be allowed within city limits to late September. Studded tires are normally allowed in Anchorage starting Oct. 1.

Drivers who continue to use studded tires once deadlines have passed can be given citations, the Department of Public Safety release said. Alaskans should check local regulations, since some cities or boroughs might have their own rules regarding studded tires.

