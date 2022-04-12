Advertisement

Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

FILE - Multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were...
FILE - Multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were found, according to the New York Fire Department.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:28 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

