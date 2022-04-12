Advertisement

Slow warming trend across the state

Average first 50 degree day in Anchorage is April 15
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and warm conditions continue to build into the state, as a ridge of high pressure remains to our south. While much of the state is being influenced by the ridge, out west things are a different story. An area of low pressure continues to build into the Bering Sea, keeping active weather in place for the Aleutians and western Alaska.

The big story for the week ahead is the warmer weather building into the state. This poses the question of when will Anchorage officially hit 50 degrees. Climatologically speaking, Anchorage normally sees the first 50 degree day around April 15. Some years have seen it occur earlier, while other years have seen the first 50 degree day as the calendar turns to May. Many areas across Southcentral will make a run near 50 through the week, as temperature steadily warm each day. The best chance of this will occur for those living in the valley, where the lower 50s are possible multiple days into the weekend.

Even if we don’t manage to squeeze out 50 degrees this week, spring is well underway across Southcentral. This means our days our numbered and the weather will only continue to get warmer from here on out.

For now, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the beautiful afternoons.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

