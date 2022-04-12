Advertisement

Spring is bright and chilly

High winds for Juneau overnight
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine has arrived during the day and it feels fine, but when the sun sets, it chills the spine.

High pressure is still in control over much of the state.

High pressure may provide some clear skies, allowing for sunshine, but it also causing strong winds over parts of the Southeast Alaska panhandle overnight. A high wind warning is in place for Juneau, from the downtown area to Lemon Creek. The National Weather Service put the warning into place due to strong northeast winds between 25-35 miles per hour, and gusts even higher at 60-70 mph.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its latest spring outlook today. It reveals that Southcentral Alaska and Southeast Alaska may have cooler temperatures, while northern sections of the state will be slightly warmer. Western Alaska may be wetter than usual this spring, with the trend for near normal precipitation over the rest of the state.

Also, last weekend brought an amazing couple of nights of watching aurora borealis for folks across the state. Karyn Rideout was hanging out at Susitna Lake when this light show started up.

Aurora-Susitna Lake, AK-Karyn Rideout 4-9-22
Aurora-Susitna Lake, AK-Karyn Rideout 4-9-22(Alaska's Weather Source)

La Nina's cooler than normal Pacific ocean temperatures affect spring temperatures in Alaska.
Cool spring start linked to water temperatures in the tropical Pacific
