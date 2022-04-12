Advertisement

Volunteers spend a weekend afternoon cleaning up mess left by vandals in the Mat-Su

Cottonwood Creek bathrooms were defaced in February with spray paint
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Refuge Manager Doug Hill uses a power washer to clean...
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Refuge Manager Doug Hill uses a power washer to clean graffiti off Cottonwood Creek restrooms(AKNS)
By Carly Schreck
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A modest, yet effective group of volunteers spent their Sunday assisting the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in cleaning up graffiti left by vandals at a Wasilla area trailhead.

Back in February, photos from a social media post from the group Alaskans for Palmer Hay Flats showed the bathrooms at Cottonwood Creek trailhead — part of the Palmer Hay Flats State Game Refuge — defaced with spray-painted profanity and lewd drawings. Doug Hill, refuge manager for the department’s Lands and Refuge Program, called it unnecessary.

“Kind of discouraging,” Hill said. “... Could be doing something constructive and we end up just cleaning up messes.”

Hill started this role for Fish and Game in 2010 and said he spends about a third of his time cleaning up trash left by people in the refuge. He was pleased to hear that Alaskans for Palmer Hay Flats had organized a volunteer-based cleanup group to help scrub off the unsightly vandalism in an otherwise pristine recreational area. Among the volunteers was Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member Stephanie Nowers, who represents District 2 in Palmer.

“It’s such a gorgeous area,” Nowers said. “... and it’s just awful to see somebody, you know, trash a resource that we have.”

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member Stephanie Nowers scrubs spray paint off public use...
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member Stephanie Nowers scrubs spray paint off public use bathroom walls.(AKNS)

Hill and the four other community members worked for about two hours, spraying, scrubbing and pressure washing the restrooms, but the structure will likely need a new coat of paint to cover the remaining damage.

“People can come down and just enjoy the beauty of the refuge and, you know, not see something that a few bad people did,” Nowers said. “Because this is such a great place and there’s so many good people in the Valley that are trying to help build these places and come use them.”

Cleaning up trash and vandalism costs the state money and resources that Fish and Game officials say could be better spent fixing roads, managing wildlife, and improving trails. And while Hill believes he spends too much time cleaning up unnecessary messes along the refuge, it’s a relief to know that community members will step in to offer a hand from time to time.

“It’s a good morale boost for me,” Hill said. “... I know there’s a lot of good people out there.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheveluch ash moves off the Alaskan coast but still a hazard for aircraft into Monday
Ash from Sheveluch Volcano moves off Alaskan coast, but remains a hazard for aircraft
Anchorage police report that a man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Two candidates have conceded as updated election results show little change
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say

Latest News

Independence Mine State Historical Park.
Independence Mine in Hatcher Pass to receive upgrades through grant
Mike Mitchell and his dog Chance are attempting to walk another lap around the planet.
Anchorage man and dog attempt to walk another lap around the planet after attack
The bakery owner said a number of people showed interest in potentially purchasing the...
Wasilla bakery known for its locally sourced, organic food closes Saturday
An Alaska Native resident of Shishmaref received an unexpected gift while in Denver, Colorado...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Alaska Native receives surprise recognition in Colorado