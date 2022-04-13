Alaska no longer top state for new COVID-19 case rate; 1,290 new cases reported in past 7 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska on Wednesday released its weekly COVID-19 update and is no longer the state with the highest rate of new cases.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,290 new cases from April 6-12. Of those, 16 were nonresident cases. Cases over the last seven days are down 11% when compared to the week of March 30-April 5.

The state recently began only reporting new case counts once a week on Wednesdays.

No new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the past seven days. There have been 1,163 deaths of Alaska residents attributed to COVID-19 in Alaska, as well as 33 COVID-19 deaths among nonresidents. The state only reports new deaths on Wednesdays.

Alaska sits sixth in the nationwide ranking for community transmission among states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a list that Alaska once led. The state has a seven-day case rate of 126.3 cases per 100,000 people. This is down from a case rate of 181.8 last Wednesday, which at the time was the highest in the nation among states.

There are currently 26 people in Alaska hospitalized with COVID-19. Among all people hospitalized, 2.1% of people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are two people hospitalized that currently require a ventilator. Across the state, there are 36 adult intensive care unit beds available, with two available in Anchorage.

Vaccine rates remain largely stagnant, with 71.7% of residents, military members and veterans having received at least one vaccination dose and 64.6% completing their primary immunization series. Booster shots have been administered to 27.8% of residents.

