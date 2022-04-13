Advertisement

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds

Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021, according to a recent study.(Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests that serious injuries at Amazon warehouses in the U.S. were more than double that of non-Amazon warehouses last year.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, published the report on Tuesday.

The report found that Amazon employed 33% of all U.S warehouse workers in 2021, but it was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.

According to the study, there were 38,334 total recordable injuries at Amazon facilities in 2021.

About 34,000 of those injuries were considered serious, where the workers could no longer perform their jobs or had to miss work.

According to the study, Amazon reported 6.8 serious injuries for every 100 warehouse workers. Other warehouses had 3.5 severe injuries per 100 warehouse workers.

The study used 2021 injury data that Amazon submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say
An Anchorage woman is taking charges to court after being ticketed for failure to obey a stop...
Anchorage woman disputes traffic citation for failing to stop, claiming officer could not see her stop
Anchorage police report that a man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Two candidates have conceded as updated election results show little change
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage looks for new management of Sullivan Arena, 2 other venues, after current manager doesn’t renew

Latest News

The Alaska Senate unanimously passed the Alaska Reads Act, but it faces an uncertain future in...
AK Senate passes reading, pre-k bill
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A small barricade is erected in an attempt to defer users from driving onto Big Lake.
As temperatures rise, thinning lake ice causes concern in Big Lake
Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years