Advertisement

Anchorage man returns from helping displaced Ukrainians

An Anchorage man, Dr. Scott Kirby, left the comfort of home and put himself into a war zone to...
An Anchorage man, Dr. Scott Kirby, left the comfort of home and put himself into a war zone to help displaced Ukrainians.(KTUU)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man, Dr. Scott Kirby, left the comfort of home and put himself into a war zone to help refugees in Ukraine. During his relief efforts Kirby spent two weeks in Romania and Ukraine helping refugees and documenting his experience along the way.

In just a few words he was able to sum up what he captured in photos and videos. He said it breaks his heart to see “the senselessness of this war.”

“I can’t fix that, I can’t do anything about the war, but I can do something to help the homeless and the hungry refugees in this short-term period,” he said.

Kirby, has been visiting Ukraine and Romania for nearly 30 years. He even speaks a bit of the language. But this trip was different. With a strong connection to the country, he took it upon himself to share real stories from real people affected by the crisis.

“I wanted to hear their stories,” Kirby said. “I wanted to hear what is it really like right now ... to have to leave your country, running for your life, leaving your husband behind, ... not knowing if your home will ever be there, not knowing if you’ll ever be able to go back home.”

According to Kirby, grocery stores in the Ukraine have run out of food so a majority of his days would consist of back and forth trips between Ukraine and Romania to pick up food to bring back over the border. He also found himself helping with transportation needs, and helping provide basic food and supplies.

Anchorage woman in Poland helps raise over $28,000 for displaced Ukrainians

One such refugee, who was identified simply as Anya, spoke to Kirby about the challenges of explaining to her 4-year-old daughter what is happening in their homeland.

“She asks me, why did we leave home? I want to come back with family and friends in the garden — kid’s garden. I try to explain what happened,” Anya told Kirby in an interview he filed. “But it’s very difficult. It’s very difficult for me, but for kids I can’t explain.”

Anya isn’t the only one struggling. David Oros, a pastor in Ukraine, detailed stories of families grappling with activities often taken for granted.

“They would get fire outside and run into the basement,” Oros old Kirby. “And ... in like 10, 15 minutes somebody would run outside and check on the fire and would run back because it’s just — the bullets flying, and the rockets flying. So they would prepare food in this kind of condition. I mean this is just hard to hear how they were feeding themselves, trying to survive.”

Even after weeks overseas, Kirby says he’s already anxious to get back because to him, there’s still more work to do. As of now, he already has plans to go back to continue his efforts in the fall.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say
An Anchorage woman is taking charges to court after being ticketed for failure to obey a stop...
Anchorage woman disputes traffic citation for failing to stop, claiming officer could not see her stop
Anchorage police report that a man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage looks for new management of Sullivan Arena, 2 other venues, after current manager doesn’t renew
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Two candidates have conceded as updated election results show little change

Latest News

Anchorage's tax on retail alcohol sales has raised nearly $14 million in its first year.
Anchorage’s first year of alcohol sales tax raises nearly $14M
Paying for college is top of mind as Alaska high school seniors prepare for graduation.
Paying for college is top of mind as Alaska high school seniors prepare for graduation
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Fairbanks motel
An Anchorage School District high school graduation at the Sullivan Arena (File).
Paying for college is top of mind as Alaska high school seniors prepare for graduation