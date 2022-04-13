Advertisement

Golovin man charged with attempted murder after being shot by state trooper

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.(KTUU)
By Connor Matteson and Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Golovin man has been charged with attempted murder stemming from an April 6 incident in which he was shot at by an Alaska State Trooper, requiring hospitalization, according to troopers.

Allen Amaktoolik, 45, remains in “serious condition” following the shooting that began when troopers arrived at a residence in Golovin while investigating a report of a separate felony assault “involving a firearm.”

Original story: Man hospitalized after being shot by Alaska State Trooper during investigation in Golovin

A trooper dispatch said Amaktoolik “produced a shotgun” when he opened the door. One of the troopers — who has since been identified as Jacob Barker, a three-year veteran assigned to Nome — then shot the man, leading to both Barker and his partner performing first aid on Amaktoolik.

Amaktoolik was then taken to a clinic in Golovin before being medevaced to an Anchorage hospital, troopers said.

