Head of the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office resigns for another job

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Glen Klinkhart, the director of the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, has resigned.

In an email to Alaska’s News Source, Klinkhart said he’s moving on to work at the Alaska Department of Revenue in the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Klinkhart had been the interim boss since November 2019, and took the permanent lead of the state agency in 2021.

The Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office regulates alcohol and marijuana within the state.

In his resignation letter on March 29, Klinkhart thanked Gov. Mike Dunleavy for the chance to work at the state office.

“With a lot of hard work, an engaged set of boards, and a newly self-empowered staff, AMCO has become a better, more effective, and a well-respected organization in the eyes of the public as well as the industries we regulate,” Klinkhart wrote. “That being said, over the years I have learned when it is time for me to transition to other professional challenges as it becomes clear the organization I am mentoring no longer has to rely on me to meet or exceed their own mission statement. Now is such a time.”

Klinkhart is a former Anchorage Police Department investigator, who is perhaps mostly well known as one of the detectives who found the killer of Bethany Correira, 21-year-old woman who’s missing person flyers were posted throughout the state.

His sister, Dawn, was also killed in 1981 when the family was taking a trip over the Easter weekend.

Klinkhart has spoken about how the death of his sister drove him to track down Correira’s killer.

His last day will be April 17.

In an email, he said he is working with the governor’s office to find a replacement for the control office director.

