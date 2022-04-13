Advertisement

High pressure over mainland Alaska holds

Next big storm brings wind and waves to Aleutians and Southwest
By Jackie Purcell
Apr. 12, 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While high pressure brings mostly clear skies to mainland areas of the state to Southeast Alaska, the Aleutians and parts of the west have seen strong winds at times and mixed showers.

Now comes a large low pressure system that will produce strong winds and waves as it arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This could whip up snow and lower visibility at times.

Meanwhile, Interior, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska continue to see sunshine midweek. Gusty offshore winds will continue over the panhandle. Winds will be light around Anchorage.

The low that moves through Southwest Alaska and Kodiak on Friday will push the ridge east, and that will allow for increased clouds into the weekend around Southcentral. As far as the Easter Sunday outlook, mostly cloudy skies are likely. Showers are less likely in the Anchorage area.

