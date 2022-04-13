Mostly cloudy skies return into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The days are numbered for our ridge of high pressure, as it begins to back off in the coming days. This will open the door for clouds and spotty showers to return to Southcentral into the weekend. Even with clouds set to make a return, the weather will still be ideal to get outdoors. Any rain will likely stay confined to coastal regions and at best be isolated in coverage.

Southeast will continue to hold onto sunshine for several more days, before clouds build in through the weekend into next week. Even with clouds set to make a return to the panhandle, there will still be plenty of sunshine into the afternoon hours. It’s looking possible that active weather will make a return to Southeast through next week, so the stretch of dry weather will need to be enjoyed.

Looking ahead, active weather doesn’t look likely for Southcentral. While some showers can’t be ruled out, the main storm motion will stay to our south and move from west to east. This will keep Southcentral seeing a mixture of sun and clouds, with temperatures slowly warm into the upper 40s into next week.

Have a wonderful day!

