As temperatures rise, thinning lake ice causes concern in Big Lake

Property owner blocks off access point to ice roads after truck gets stuck
By Carly Schreck
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small makeshift blockade has been put up at the end of Big Lake Lodge Road, where an access point to the lake’s ice roads reopened this past winter for the first time in over a decade.

Dave Haggard, one of the new owners of the lodge, decided to close the access after learning about a truck that got stuck after it broke through the thinning ice. He wasn’t on his property when it happened, but a photo on a social media post and a large hole at the lake’s entrance indicated an incident occurred.

“There was a CV axle laying on the ice and part of a ball joint,” Haggard said. “... So ice out here is definitely, definitely getting more rotten.”

According to Haggard, the Big Lake Lodge Road access point had been cut off for the most part in the last 17 years after the previous property owner closed the lodge that served as a bar and café in the area. Haggard purchased the property last summer and decided to reopen the access for public use of the ice roads. He plows the access himself.

“The state doesn’t plow it. It’s all volunteer-based, so you should kind of know before you go,” Haggard said. “But a lot of people just see a road and think, you know, the state must have plowed, it’s got to be safe.”

Haggard, who has lived in the Big Lake area for 36 years, said this is the time of year when people start swapping out their vehicles for snowmachines to use the lake as a means of transportation to access their properties. The decision to close off the access was tough for him, but ultimately it was a matter of safety as the winter season comes to a close.

“It’s definitely not ... safe for pickups here anymore,” Haggard said.

