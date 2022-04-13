Advertisement

Ukrainian woman travels with law group to help Ukrainians get protective status

Yuliya Jordan will be joining law center staff on a trip to Kodiak and Akutan to help assist...
Yuliya Jordan will be joining law center staff on a trip to Kodiak and Akutan to help assist Ukrainian employees at Trident Seafood, who are currently working under an H2B visa. She will be helping them apply for a Temporary Protective Status.(Yuliya Jordan)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For Yuliya Jordan, the war in Ukraine hits right at home.

“I take it very personal,” Jordan said. “I still have an apartment in Ukraine.”

Jordan moved to Alaska from Ukraine 15 years ago. However, many of her friends and family still live in Ukraine.

“It’s my country. I still have friends and family there and ... it’s kind of painful to see what’s happening,” Jordan said, her voice cracking with emotion.

In her attempts to help other Ukrainians in Alaska, Jordan is volunteering as an interpreter for the Alaska Immigration Law Center. As a volunteer, she has helped translate letters and emails, and will also be joining the staff at the law center on a trip to two Alaska communities — Kodiak and Akutan — to help assist Ukrainian employees at Trident Seafood who are currently working under an H-2B visa. She will be helping them apply for Temporary Protective Status, which is reserved for nonresidents in the U.S. that live in a country that is in conflict.

“Help them with to fill out the forms to make sure that all forms filled out correctly and signed,” Jordan said.

Previous coverage: Yuliya Jordan shares fears for family and friends overseas following invasion

Under an H-2B visa, foreign workers are allowed to come to the US for up to nine months and work in a seasonal industry that needs employees.

This year, however, many Ukrainians may not be able to go home after their visa expires due to the conflict.

“Presently, if the (protected) status was not available to the H-2B workers, their H-2B visa would expire and they would be returning to their home countries. Of course, that would not be feasible now,” William Brattain, the owner of Alaska Immigration Law Center, said.

The protective status would allow workers to stay in the U.S. for up to 18 months, but the application and immigration law is more complicated than it seems, Brattain said.

“Just because your friend got a visa, got some sort of status, and you think, ‘Well, I’m just like my friend,’ that may not be the case,” he said.

Brattain said it comes down to the facts and the specific details behind each case.

“For example, if you were in the United States on March 1 of 2022, you’d be eligible for TPS if you were Ukrainian,” Brattain said. “If you were to leave the country and go to Canada, for whatever reason, before your TPS status was granted, you would lose it.”

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source and Alaska's Weather Source apps

Officials say those choosing to apply for Temporary Protective Status must consult professionals and review their case with them. Currently, applications for protective status have not opened. According to Brattain, President Biden’s declaration needs to be published in the Federal Reserve before an application opening.

Brattain said he wants to make sure that Ukrainians who are currently in Alaska are first in line to submit their application when the protective status application is made available. He expects it to open by either the end of April or in May.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage woman is taking charges to court after being ticketed for failure to obey a stop...
Anchorage woman disputes traffic citation for failing to stop, claiming officer could not see her stop
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage looks for new management of Sullivan Arena, 2 other venues, after current manager doesn’t renew
Studded tires.
Deadline for Alaskans to remove studded tires approaches
A basketball hoop at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches apologizes after waiver for annual all-star game receives backlash

Latest News

Glen Klinkhart.
Head of the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office resigns for another job
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Golovin man charged with attempted murder after being shot by state trooper
COVID-19
Alaska no longer top state for new COVID-19 case rate; 1,290 new cases reported in past 7 days
Redistricting triggers debate amongst members at Anchorage assembly meeting
Redistricting triggers debate amongst Anchorage Assembly members