Alaska Department of Fish and Game testing wildlife for COVID

Alaska Dept. of Fish & Game testing wildlife for coronaviruses
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state Department of Fish and Game is testing Alaska’s wildlife for coronaviruses.

The testing includes a variety of species, including but not limited to moose, bison, bears and some marine mammals, and is done in conjunction with research captures that are already underway and with the help of hunters who’ve harvested animals.

The purpose of the testing is to determine whether the virus could mutate in animals and be transmitted to humans.

“The concern is that even with all our vaccinations and people getting immunity, if the virus can be in animals and mutate and then spill back into people, it might evade our efforts at vaccination if these mutations are not protected against by vaccination,” said Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, the wildlife health veterinarian with the department.

The department says coronavirus has not been found in Alaska’s wildlife. They’ve been collecting samples since January specifically for this study, but Beckmen said they submitted over 50 samples that were collected during the COVID pandemic.

“We’ve only submitted the samples that we collected last year and a few of the samples this year,” Beckman said, “and they have not been run except for animals that had pneumonia that we prioritized as being right away, and we’ve ruled it out in the animals that were actually sick.”

Beckmen says if a positive result is detected, an announcement will be made at that time.

