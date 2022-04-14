April continues to bring the driest stretch so far this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Climatologically speaking, April is the driest month of the year and that’s certainly been the case this month. With just under two tenths of an inch of liquid precipitation, this month is shaping up to end on a very dry note. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has been bringing us daily sunshine and warmth, little moisture has made it’s way across the eastern half of the state. That trend will continue into the weekend, however some spotty coastal showers can’t be ruled out.

It’s a different story out west over the Bering, where a large low continues to bring winds up to 60 mph, areas of wintry mix and cloudy skies. The aforementioned high is blocking the low from advancing any further to the west, however it does show signs of letting up. As the high begins to pull to the south, it will open the door for moisture and clouds to stream back into Southcentral. This will bring Kodiak rain showers overnight into Friday morning, with some light wintry mix possible.

While most of the impacts will stay confined to coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral will still see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies into the weekend. Kids will likely need some sunglasses to Easter egg hunt this weekend, as a mix of sun and clouds stays with us.

Looking ahead into next week, sunshine makes a return to the region. This along with warmer temperatures will likely bring Anchorage it’s first official 5 degree reading of the year.

Have a terrific Thursday!

