Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano dormant 800 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near a volcano in southeast Alaska believed to have been dormant for at least 800 years.

The cause of the quakes under Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano near Sitka that resembles Mount Fuji in Japan, are not known. But officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory say they may not be an indication of volcanic activity.

Mount Edgecumbe is a 3,200-foot stratovolcano located on an island. The volcano is part of a larger underwater volcanic field of lava domes and craters. Dave Schneider with the Alaska Volcano Observatory says there is no need for a huge amount of concern right now.

