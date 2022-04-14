Advertisement

Jharrett Bryantt chosen as next Anchorage School District superintendent

By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced its pick for its next superintendent Thursday, choosing Jharrett Bryantt to replace the outgoing Deena Bishop, who is retiring at the end of the academic year.

Bryantt is leaving his role as executive officer in the Office of Talent for the Houston Independent School District in Houston, Texas, a district that serves close to 200,000 students over 276 campuses. According to a biography provided by the district, Bryantt holds a Doctor of Education from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in science from Yale University.

Bryantt beat out two other candidates the Anchorage School District was considering — Frank Hauser, the current superintendent of the Sitka School District, and Mathew Neal, a superintendent of the Woodland Park School District Re-2, in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Bryantt will begin his new role on July 1.

