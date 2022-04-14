A tale of two weather systems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is parked over the northern Pacific, but a circulation of low pressure has spread through the Aleutians and reaches back to the Kamchatka Peninsula.

It is an impressive and expansive counter-clockwise rotation for the Aleutian Arc while the opposite, a clockwise rotation, influences mainland Alaska associated with that ridge of high pressure.

The ridge will start to get shoved east, slowly but surely. It moves far enough to the east that by Friday, Southcentral Alaska sees changes. A developing storm brings increasing clouds to overcast skies Thursday to southwest Alaska. For Anchorage, it’s more likely to see the effects of the low by Friday.

The calendar may say we’re getting into mid-April, but the chance for snow and rain showers is still very possible for many parts of the state through this month, and even into May.

