Advertisement

A tale of two weather systems

High pressure for the mainland, low pressure over the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is parked over the northern Pacific, but a circulation of low pressure has spread through the Aleutians and reaches back to the Kamchatka Peninsula.

It is an impressive and expansive counter-clockwise rotation for the Aleutian Arc while the opposite, a clockwise rotation, influences mainland Alaska associated with that ridge of high pressure.

The ridge will start to get shoved east, slowly but surely. It moves far enough to the east that by Friday, Southcentral Alaska sees changes. A developing storm brings increasing clouds to overcast skies Thursday to southwest Alaska. For Anchorage, it’s more likely to see the effects of the low by Friday.

The calendar may say we’re getting into mid-April, but the chance for snow and rain showers is still very possible for many parts of the state through this month, and even into May.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage woman is taking charges to court after being ticketed for failure to obey a stop...
Anchorage woman disputes traffic citation for failing to stop, claiming officer could not see her stop
An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage looks for new management of Sullivan Arena, 2 other venues, after current manager doesn’t renew
Studded tires.
Deadline for Alaskans to remove studded tires approaches
A basketball hoop at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches apologizes after waiver for annual all-star game receives backlash

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies return into the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies return into the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies return into the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies return into the weekend
Eagle on Weathercam_MF 4-12-22
High pressure over mainland Alaska holds
Eagle on Weathercam_MF 4-12-22
High pressure over mainland holds