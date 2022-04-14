West Anchorage High teacher breathes sigh of relief after learning her family has escaped Ukraine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Young Lyalya Dudchin knows what it’s like to live in a basement with no running water, heat or electricity. It’s where her family took shelter along with many others after the Russian army surrounded their city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.

But despite the constant shelling and call of hunger, the 9-and a half-year-old never lost her smile in the videos she made documenting shelter life, according to her cousin, Liliya Huseynova, a teacher at West Anchorage High School.

“She has so much energy,” Huseynova said. “She loves the camera!”

Still, Huseynova said, the last month has been rough. She worried constantly about their safety.

“Absolutely, I was terrified. I was afraid I could lose my family,” she said.

Huseynova is now breathing a bit more easily after her family was able to escape from Ukraine on March 24. She says they couldn’t have done it without the help of volunteers who risked their lives. But the journey itself was harrowing.

Huseynova said when they left their apartment building, a shell fell yards away. A footbridge the family crossed was blown up by Russian soldiers a short time later, and one of the volunteers who led them to safety was killed days later as he helped another family escape.

Huseynova said it took seven days and a journey through several countries before the family reached their final destination in Leipzig, Germany where they are now staying in a relative’s apartment. And although Chernihiv has been liberated, Huseynova said for now, it isn’t safe to return.

“Russians left a lot of mines, some shellings did not explode. So it’s very dangerous. So infrastructure is not there yet,” she said, adding that most of the city’s schools have been destroyed.

She’s glad her family and many other residents of Chernihiv have managed to escape, but she’s ready for the war to end.

