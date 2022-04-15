Alaska Division of Elections director breaks down what voters need to know ahead of June special primary election for US House seat
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will soon have a new representative in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 49 years.
Rep. Don Young held Alaska’s sole seat in the House from 1973 until his death on March 18 at the age of 88.
Now voters will have their choice between 48 candidates listed on the ballot.
Alaska’s News Source’s Tracy Sinclare talked to Director of the Alaska Division of Elections Gail Fenumiai about everything voters need to know ahead of the election. You can watch the entire interview in the video above.
Important dates
April 27 - Ballots mailed to voters
May 12 - Voter registration deadline
May 27 - Early and absentee in-person voting begins
June 11 - Election day
June 21 - Deadline to receive absentee ballots
