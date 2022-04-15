Alaska state health department outlines what to do if you find a used syringe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Spring has sprung in some parts of Alaska, prompting those with cabin fever to get out into the warmer days with longer daylight. Some take walks with or without their pets, some do yard work, and some just want to play outside.

Whatever Alaskans choose to do outdoors, be aware that the melting snow may be exposing winter-time litter, including dangerous items such as used syringes.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services recently put out a public service announcement on Facebook with the following guidelines on how to safely dispose of syringes found outside:

Pick it up carefully while wearing gloves. If you use a tool, like pliers or tongs, make sure you can get a reliable grip. You don’t want the needle to slip out of the tool’s grasp.⠀

Don’t try to recap or break the needle as this may cause injury or spread germs and disease. If you are stuck with a needle, clean the site with soap and water or an antiseptic such as rubbing alcohol, and call your doctor or a hospital.

Place it in a puncture-proof, lidded container. Medical sharps containers are best. Plastic bottles are next best, but use something thicker than a milk jug – like a jug for detergent or kitty litter. Once the needles are in, don’t take them out.

Take the container to an approved drop-off site. Approved drop-off sites may include the landfill, a local clinic, or a fire station. Always call ahead before dropping off.

More information, including locations of drop-off sites in Southcentral Alaska can be found through the department website.

The department also held a public webinar on Thursday about the rising opioid-related deaths in Alaska.

“We’ll share recent data for Alaska and demonstrate how to use naloxone and fentanyl test strips,” the post said.

