Advertisement

Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame

Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of original church architecture dating back to the 13th century.(Inrap/Denis Gliksman via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ancient tombs and statues have been discovered beneath Notre Dame Cathedral during the project to restore it.

Archaeologists carefully examined an area under the cathedral where they found statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of original church architecture dating back to the 13th century.

Crews have been working to restore the church after it caught fire three years ago.

The excavation was a precautionary measure before scaffolding gets put up to restore part of the roof. That work can now get started after France’s National Archaeological Institute announced it has wrapped up the excavation.

The cathedral is on track to reopen to the public in 2024.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano dormant 800 years
Lyalya Dudchin has fled Ukraine and is now living in Germany with her family.
West Anchorage High teacher breathes sigh of relief after learning her family has escaped Ukraine
In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Redistricting Board has approved a new Senate map for Anchorage over...
Alaska Redistricting Board approves new Anchorage Senate map over accusations of gerrymandering
The Municipality of Anchorage held the first of two listening sessions on April 13 to gather...
Anchorage holds listening sessions on proposed shelter at heart of city’s plan to address homelessness

Latest News

The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels reportedly fall off school bus while it’s in motion
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Preschool students from Providence Center for Child Development and Credit Union One Little...
Providence Alaska Medical Center to host first Mini Heart Run since 2019
The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels fall off school bus while it’s in motion
Meadows' texts with Mike Lee and Chip Roy show a shift in position on the election. (CNN, POOL,...
GOP lawmakers aided Trump election challenge before warning against it, texts show