Easter weekend shaping up to be a pleasant one

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A full week of sunshine has graced much of Southcentral this week and that trend will continue for some in the coming days. From Southcentral to Southeast, a ridge of high pressure has been responsible for the quiet weather. Although it is showing signs of briefly backing off into the weekend, the pleasant weather continues.

This morning, rain is already falling across Kodiak and inching its way to the Kenai, as moisture begins to move back into the area. While any rain and snow will stay confined to coastal regions, inland areas will hold onto mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still warm into the mid 40s daily through Easter.

While some spot showers can’t be ruled out through the weekend, much of the region, including Southeast, will stay on the dry side. Looking at next week, a treat is in the forecast for many. It’s possible Anchorage could approach our first 50 degree day of the year.

Have a wonderful and blessed weekend.

