Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Students at Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage had a visitor this week, spotting a black bear twice, according to principal Julie Santaella.

“It looked like he was scrounging for food,” Santaella said. “He was just wandering our back fence, started wandering off, so he was far enough away from the school so we were safe.”

The principal said a student initially spotted the bear from a classroom window. The school property backs up against Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and photos shared by Santaella show the bear on the JBER side of the fence.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s first report of a bear sighting came on JBER in late March, something Alaskans can expect to see more of with summer fast approaching.

“We’ve been getting more and more reports. A lot of it is just sightings right now,” department wildlife biologist Cory Stantorf said. “The bears are coming out of hibernation, they’re a little sluggish so they tend to hang around their dens and kind of meander.”

With bears out and about in Southcentral Alaska, Fish and Game is asking residents to secure their trash, and only take it out to the street on the morning of garbage pickup to prevent bears.

“We always ask homeowners this time of year, if you have birdfeeders out, make sure they come back up, clean the mess up underneath it, secure pet food if you’ve been feeding your pup outside, make sure all that stuff gets put inside, get secured,” Stanforf said.

