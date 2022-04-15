Advertisement

Friday night sky to show double feature

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tonight will likely be a uniquely lit night sky that you’ll want to stay awake for, with a double feature showing of the pink full moon and a high likelihood of aurora borealis. Like a date night double feature movie — or for you sports fans, an early season baseball double header — Mother Nature should treat us with more of a benefit for cost of losing a couple hours of sleep on Friday night.

The full pink moon will rise at 8:06 p.m. Friday night.
The full pink moon will rise at 8:06 p.m. Friday night.(Joe Bartosik)

This month’s full moon — which is a guarantee — rises this evening at 8:06 p.m. and then peaks Saturday morning at 10:55 a.m. in Alaska, according to space.com. Throughout human history, tonight’s moon has taken on several names such as pink, sprouting grass, egg, or fish moon. Additionally, this month’s moon can be located in the vicinity of the constellations Virgo and Libra.

“The Cree of North America call it Niskipisim, the Goose Moon, the time when the geese return with spring.” Chris Vaughan wrote on space.com. “The Cherokee call it Kawonuhi, ‘the Flower Moon,’ when the plants bloom.”

The full moon tonight will not be blue, but pink instead.
The full moon tonight will not be blue, but pink instead.(Photo courtesy David Baker)

Also, because tonight’s full moon is the first full moon after the vernal equinox, that makes it the Paschal Moon, in which when the Hebrews remember the Passover. For a more detailed history on why these two events are sometimes marked at different times in early Spring, see the following articles from “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” and timeanddate.com.

The likelihood of aurora borealis over the Alaskan night sky on Friday night and into Saturday...
The likelihood of aurora borealis over the Alaskan night sky on Friday night and into Saturday morning.(Joe Bartosik)

Also appearing in Friday’s night sky are the magnetic aurora, or northern lights in our hemisphere. Among Alaska’s favorite celestial performances, tonight’s show is not 100% guaranteed. However, both the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute and NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) forecast “active” aurora activity, despite the index being reduced from a four to a three.

Weather conditions permitting, aurora should be visible across the entire state, with the strongest, or brightest, occurring roughly along a line extending from the Canadian town of Whitehorse, located in the western part of British Columbia, westward over Fairbanks. Visibility will also likely be high between Nome and Kotzebue, and westward over northern Siberia. Regardless, tonight’s full moon could potentially cast enough light to dim out the “show” should it occur as currently forecast.

For the latest forecast for your location, download the Alaska’s Weather Source app, or click here.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
Lucky, a family dog that was attacked and killed by sled dogs belonging to Iditarod veteran...
Family dog killed by loose sled dogs owned by Iditarod veteran Jessie Holmes
Lyalya Dudchin has fled Ukraine and is now living in Germany with her family.
West Anchorage High teacher breathes sigh of relief after learning her family has escaped Ukraine
In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Redistricting Board has approved a new Senate map for Anchorage over...
Alaska Redistricting Board approves new Anchorage Senate map over accusations of gerrymandering

Latest News

Alaska Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai
Alaska Division of Elections director breaks down what voters need to know ahead of June special primary election for US House seat
Alaska Division of Elections director breaks down what voters need to know ahead of June...
Alaska Division of Elections director breaks down what voters need to know ahead of June election
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school
Preschool students from Providence Center for Child Development and Credit Union One Little...
Providence Alaska Medical Center hosts first Mini Heart Run since 2019