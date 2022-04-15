Joan Wilson appointed executive director of Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced in a press release on Friday that Anchorage attorney Joan Wilson has been appointed to direct the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, following the departure of former director Glen Klinkhart.

In the email announcing his resignation, Klinkhart wrote that “the organization I am mentoring no longer has to rely on me to meet or exceed their own mission statement.”

According to the control office’s website, the mission statement is to “Enforce alcohol and marijuana commerce laws and provide clear, consistent standards for licensure to protect the public from harm.”

According to the press release, the office’s Licensing and Records Supervisor Carrie Craig will fill the gap during the transition period between Klinkhart and Wilson as the acting executive director. Klinkhart became the interim director over two years ago, and now moves on to a different state job in the Alaska Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

Wilson has 25 years of litigation experience for both private and public matters, according to the press release, and is also a member of the Board of Ethics for Anchorage and the Bear Valley Community Association.

“She is a contributing author to the Attorney General Alliance’s Cannabis Law Deskbook, an in-depth accounting of the ever-evolving field of cannabis law, and is currently working on the second edition of the book,” the press release said.

