Police close downtown Anchorage streets responding to disturbance at Hotel Captain Cook

Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a "disturbance" on Friday, April 15, 2022.(Patrick Enslow/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have closed down several downtown Anchorage streets while responding to a “disturbance” at the Hotel Captain Cook.

Anchorage police reported Friday afternoon that there was a “large police presence” downtown in the area of Fourth and Fifth Avenues, between K Street and I Street. Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski confirmed in an email that police responded to the hotel.

Police expanded the closure to include Third and Seventh Avenues between K Street and I Street.

The exact reason for the response was not immediately clear and police said they would send updated information once they received it.

Nick Weatherman, manager of Anchorage Pel’meni on K Street, said he noticed police blocking the area off at the end of his shift just after 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

“As soon as they got out of their cars they were pulling out their rifles and their helmets,” Weatherman said. He said they began aiming weapons at a tower of the Captain Cook.

Anchorage police officers aim their weapons at the Hotel Captain Cook while responding to a...
Anchorage police officers aim their weapons at the Hotel Captain Cook while responding to a "disturbance" in downtown Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 15, 2022.(Photo courtesy Nick Weatherman)

“And then a cop ran over to me, he said I should probably get away from the windows,” Weatherman said.

Erin Johnson spoke to Alaska’s News Source from the lobby of the hotel. She said officers appeared to be heading upstairs, and were allowing people to remain in the lobby.

Johnson said police were not letting people leave via the exit that leads to K Street, but were allowing people to leave from other exits.

“Everybody seems to be pretty calm,” she said. “Everyone’s doing their job and addressing what needs to be done. No panic or anything of that nature.”

An officer points his weapon at the Hotel Captain Cook as officers respond to a "disturbance"...
An officer points his weapon at the Hotel Captain Cook as officers respond to a "disturbance" in downtown Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 15, 2022.(Patrick Enslow/Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

