Advertisement

Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.(Greenville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said several incidents have happened recently where a person has assaulted people with a plate of whipped cream.

On Thursday, the Greenville Police Department said it was investigating after multiple people were targeted.

According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon while pushing her child in a stroller when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

The police department released a picture of the person in question and urged anyone to contact officers at 864-271-5333 if they had any further information.

At approximately 2:30 pm, officers responded to an assault near the Main Street bridge. A woman was walking on the...

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Klinkhart.
Head of the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office resigns for another job
COVID-19
Alaska no longer top state for new COVID-19 case rate; 1,290 new cases reported in past 7 days
The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent
In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Redistricting Board has approved a new Senate map for Anchorage over...
Alaska Redistricting Board approves new Anchorage Senate map over accusations of gerrymandering
Studded tires.
Deadline for Alaskans to remove studded tires approaches

Latest News

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
Dr. Jharrett Bryantt has been hired to be the new Superintendent of the Anchorage School District
THE ANCHORAGE SCHOOL BOARD HIRES A NEW SUPERINTENDENT
A used syringe in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska Dept. of Health & Social Services outlines what to do if you find a used syringe outside
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths