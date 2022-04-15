Pop-up consignment event in Palmer hosts hundreds of community sellers

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thrift shopping fans rejoice: the 18th season of the Consign49 event officially got underway today at the Alaska State Fairground’s Raven Hall.

Hundreds of community members utilize the pop-up store as a way to declutter and repurpose items they no longer want or need for shoppers looking to steal a deal. Owner of Consign49 Rayanne Ori said it’s a win-win for both shoppers and sellers alike.

“It’s sustainable shopping at its best,” Ori said.

Shoppers scour racks for a fresh look at a thrift shop price (AKNS)

The center of Raven Hall features rows upon rows of clothing racks organized by clothing style and size. Jeans, sweaters, t-shirts, scrubs, costumes, and footwear — all being sold by individuals within the community — are priced and tagged for shoppers to browse through.

People interested in selling items at the event sign up ahead of time, pick their prices, then catalog their items from home using an online system. From there, barcoded tags are printed and placed on the items allowing the organizer to track who has sold what.

”And then we take them and form this large resale pop-up event where you can shop from a large selection of the closets of over 300 local community members all at once,” Ori said.

The community-driven thrift shop operates much like a normal clothing store, with shopping bags, fitting rooms, and a checkout area — and it’s not all thrift. Vendors are also in attendance selling vintage items, furniture, jewelry, books, and much more.

Consign49 started back in 2013 at the Palmer Train Depot and focused more on higher-end items. But as the event grew in popularity, so did the need for more space

“We saw a need,” Ori stated. “... we wanted to make it for everybody and just, you know, have something for everybody available to find.”

Once the event concludes on Tuesday, April 19, consigners have the option of taking home any unsold items or donating them to the My House Foundation. Ori said each year, thousands of items are donated to the nonprofit that aims to help youth experiencing homelessness in the community.

Consign49 will be closed Sunday for the Easter holiday.

