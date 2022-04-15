Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
Lucky, a family dog that was attacked and killed by sled dogs belonging to Iditarod veteran...
Family dog killed by loose sled dogs owned by Iditarod veteran Jessie Holmes
Lyalya Dudchin has fled Ukraine and is now living in Germany with her family.
West Anchorage High teacher breathes sigh of relief after learning her family has escaped Ukraine
In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Redistricting Board has approved a new Senate map for Anchorage over...
Alaska Redistricting Board approves new Anchorage Senate map over accusations of gerrymandering

Latest News

A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school
Preschool students from Providence Center for Child Development and Credit Union One Little...
Providence Alaska Medical Center hosts first Mini Heart Run since 2019
State health department holds fentanyl webinar
Fentanyl overdoses double
Between 2020 and 2021, Alaska has experienced a 68% increase in the number of overdose related...
Alaska sees sharp increase in overdose deaths due to rise in fentanyl use
Omega Block-MF 4-14-22
Two big weather makers in Alaska share space