Two big weather makers in Alaska share space

High pressure parked over the mainland, low pressure rules the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are two opposing weather systems that are sharing Alaska right now, as a blocking pattern — known as an Omega block — continues. It is called an omega block because of the way that two low pressure systems flank either side of a high pressure systems, and the air flow around the weather systems resembles the Greek letter, omega.

For Northwest Alaska, gusty winds, blowing snow and subzero temperatures at night prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Point Lay and surrounding areas through Friday. Winds are expected to gust to 45 mph.

The ridge will start to get shoved east over the weekend, a slow move.

A storm rotating into Southwest Alaska will bring mixed showers to the coasts with increasing clouds to overcast skies for Anchorage. Anchorage is unlikely to see showers, but the southern end of the Kenai Peninsula will, along with the western side of southern Cook Inlet.

The hot spot for Alaska on Thursday was Klawock with 53 degrees, and the cold spot was Barter Island, where the temperature dropped to 18 below zero.

