Weather Lab: Fire Lake Elementary students learn how thunder is made

The first graders know all about how clouds are made, but they would like to learn more about other types of weather.
Alaska's News Source Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey discusses thunder and lightning with Fire Lake Elementary School first graders.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s louder than a rock concert and can be heard from miles away, but what causes it? In this week’s Weather Lab, the students at Fire Lake Elementary School want to know: What makes thunder so loud?

Check out the video above for the answer.

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of the Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

