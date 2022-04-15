Weather Lab: Fire Lake Elementary students learn how thunder is made

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s louder than a rock concert and can be heard from miles away, but what causes it? In this week’s Weather Lab, the students at Fire Lake Elementary School want to know: What makes thunder so loud?

Check out the video above for the answer.

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of the Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

Get the latest forecast and stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska’s Weather Source App.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.