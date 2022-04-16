Advertisement

Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag March 2019

The biggest gains over March 2021 were in the leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities sectors.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A new state labor department report shows that Alaska gained jobs last month over March 2021 but lags behind pre-pandemic job numbers.

Alaska had about 6,800 more jobs last month than in March 2021 but it had about 11,900 fewer jobs than in March 2019, before the pandemic.

The biggest gains over March 2021 were in the leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities sectors. But there were still 2,800 fewer leisure and hospitality jobs last month than in March 2019.

The oil and gas sector had 500 more jobs last month than in March 2021 but 2,900 fewer jobs than it did three years prior.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
The full moon tonight will not be blue, but pink instead.
Friday night sky to show double feature
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school

Latest News

Anchorage attorney Joan Wilson appointed executive director of Alcohol and Marijuana Control...
Joan Wilson appointed executive director of Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office
Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag behind March 2019.
Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag March 2019
Voters get in early Tuesday to cast ballots at the Loussac Library in Anchorage.
Updated election results remain unchanged, East Anchorage challenger congratulates incumbent Dunbar
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska.
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska