Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag March 2019

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A new state labor department report shows that Alaska gained jobs last month over March 2021 but lags behind pre-pandemic job numbers.

Alaska had about 6,800 more jobs last month than in March 2021 but it had about 11,900 fewer jobs than in March 2019, before the pandemic.

The biggest gains over March 2021 were in the leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities sectors. But there were still 2,800 fewer leisure and hospitality jobs last month than in March 2019.

The oil and gas sector had 500 more jobs last month than in March 2021 but 2,900 fewer jobs than it did three years prior.

