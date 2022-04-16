Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating two deaths that they classified as suspicious in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood.

According to a community alert, police conducted a welfare check at 1:08 p.m. on Friday and discovered two people dead inside a home near 3800 Resurrection Drive.

“While circumstances around the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this death suspicious in nature,” police wrote.

