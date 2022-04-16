Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths

Anchorage police are investigating two deaths that they classified as suspicious in the Scenic...
Anchorage police are investigating two deaths that they classified as suspicious in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating two deaths that they classified as suspicious in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood.

According to a community alert, police conducted a welfare check at 1:08 p.m. on Friday and discovered two people dead inside a home near 3800 Resurrection Drive.

“While circumstances around the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this death suspicious in nature,” police wrote.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
The full moon tonight will not be blue, but pink instead.
Friday night sky to show double feature
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent

Latest News

Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say.
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
Anchorage attorney Joan Wilson appointed executive director of Alcohol and Marijuana Control...
Joan Wilson appointed executive director of Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office
Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag behind March 2019.
Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag March 2019
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Alaska March job numbers up over prior year, lag March 2019