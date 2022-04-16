Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating two deaths that they classified as suspicious in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood.
According to a community alert, police conducted a welfare check at 1:08 p.m. on Friday and discovered two people dead inside a home near 3800 Resurrection Drive.
“While circumstances around the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this death suspicious in nature,” police wrote.
