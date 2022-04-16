Advertisement

Bald eagles infected with bird flu, at least 3 dead, officials say

Bird flu is affecting bald eagles in Georgia. Officials say three have recently been found dead.
Bird flu is affecting bald eagles in Georgia. Officials say three have recently been found dead.(suefeldberg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) - Bird flu has been detected in Georgia bald eagles and it is affecting their nesting, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

In a recent report, officials with the DNR said samples from three bald eagles found dead in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties came back positive for avian influenza, or bird flu.

The department also reported that bird flu is likely undercutting nesting success for the eagles in Georgia’s coastal counties.

Officials said about a third of the eagle nests in Georgia are in the coastal counties. Annual aerial surveys of nesting bald eagles have revealed more failed nests than expected with nest success currently down about 30%.

Overall, the department reports the bald eagle population in Georgia is strong and initial survey results of eagle nesting outside the coastal region look to be on par with previous years.

Avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in more than 30 states this year, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. The viral disease is highly infectious, untreatable and potentially lethal to infected animals. However, the risk of transmission to people remains low.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
The full moon tonight will not be blue, but pink instead.
Friday night sky to show double feature
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses
A woman has been arrested for helping people get driver's licenses illegally, according to...
Woman arrested for helping 100 plus people illegally get driver’s licenses