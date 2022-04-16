A battle between clouds, sun, and showers this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By and large, clouds dominated the skies on Friday thanks to moisture moving back into the region around low pressure centered in the Bering Sea.

This low will gradually weaken as it lifts north, but the clouds and moisture will continue to impact the skies over Southcentral Alaska this weekend, especially on Saturday. Easter Sunday should likely feature more clouds than sun as an area of high pressures moves across the Alaska Range, pushing even drier, more stable air into the region.

Regardless, temperatures this weekend will remain near normal with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, and daytime highs in the lower to middle 40s.

