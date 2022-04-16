Ellie’s Furcast: How to keep your dog clean during spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Breakup in Alaska is a messy business. Mud, slush and trash make dog walking a dirty task. But there are several self-service dog wash stations located at car washes across Anchorage, Wasilla and Palmer that make it so you don’t have to dirty your own bathroom.

In this week’s Furcast, Ellie Baty took her dog Kaibab to the dog park, and then to one of these dog wash stations to show how easy cleaning your pooch in the spring can be.

