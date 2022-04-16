Advertisement

Murkowski maintains cash advantage over Trump-backed hopeful

Sen. Lisa Murkowski continues to have a substantial cash advantage over her opponent backed by...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski continues to have a substantial cash advantage over her opponent backed by former President Donald Trump.
By Mark Theissen
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski continues to have a substantial cash advantage over her opponent backed by former President Donald Trump.

A filing with the Federal Election Commission shows the Republican Murkowski brought in more than $1.5 million in the three-month period ending March 31. Murkowski ended the quarter with $5.2 million on hand and no debt.

Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Murkowski, reported raising $673,383 last quarter, a total that included donations from a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

As of March 31, Tshibaka had $967,600 on hand with just over $95,000 in debts. Filings from other candidates in the race weren’t immediately available.

