Updated election results remain unchanged, East Anchorage challenger congratulates incumbent Dunbar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of updated results for the Anchorage municipal election that was released Friday showed no changes to Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board races, or bond proposition outcomes.

Election officials added just 410 additional ballots to the tally on Friday for a total of 70,549 ballots counted. That’s about 30% of all registered voters.

The three incumbents on the assembly all appear to be winning their races against challengers who were backed by Mayor Dave Bronson. Meg Zaletel of Midtown, Kameron Perez-Verdia of West Anchorage and Forrest Dunbar of East Anchorage will retain their seats.

John Weddleton, who represents South Anchorage, conceded to challenger Randy Sulte last week. Sulte is commanding that race with 9,408 votes to Weddleton’s 8,655. Kevin Cross is leading the race to represent Eagle River-Chugiak with 61.5% of the vote. That race had no incumbent, as assembly member Crystal Kennedy previously announced that she would not seek reelection.

Stephanie Taylor, the conservative challenger running to represent East Anchorage, congratulated Dunbar on Thursday for retaining his seat. In a social media post, Taylor said she was proud of the campaign she ran.

“We worked very hard to bring home a victory for both you, and the city of Anchorage; but it was not to be,” she wrote. “As I process this disappointment, I prepare for the next opportunity to serve.”

The two major ballot propositions, including a $111 million bond proposal for capital improvements in the Anchorage School District, are failing.

Some ballots will continue to trickle in through the mail, and most must be received by Monday in order to be counted. Military and overseas ballots have until noon on the day the election is set to be certified to arrive and still be counted, according to the municipal election calendar.

On Monday, the Anchorage Election Commission will hold a work session at 2 p.m., followed by a public session of canvas at 5 p.m., during which it is scheduled to adopt the formal report on the regular election. This is also where the commission will handle adjudication of challenged ballots.

According to a press release from election officials, written comments for the Election Commission are encouraged and can be sent to elections@anchorageak.gov by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Individuals and campaigns with challenged ballots will also be provided with time to address the commission regarding those challenges, according to the release.

The assembly is scheduled to certify the election results at their April 26 meeting in the Loussac Library.

