Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage, Alaska for a...
Man in custody after making threats with a weapon at Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage police say
The full moon tonight will not be blue, but pink instead.
Friday night sky to show double feature
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
Anchorage police are investigating two deaths that they classified as suspicious in the Scenic...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious deaths
According to WIS, police confirmed several people had been injured but the extent of the...
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say