Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage School District announced Jharrett Bryantt, an executive at a Houston, Texas...
Jharrett Bryantt, Texas school district executive, chosen as next Anchorage schools superintendent
Taken at sunset on March 28, 2022.
Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano believed to be dormant for 800 years
Lucky, a family dog that was attacked and killed by sled dogs belonging to Iditarod veteran...
Family dog killed by loose sled dogs owned by Iditarod veteran Jessie Holmes
A black bear behind Government Hill Elementary School in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy Julie...
Experts warn residents after black bear seen near Anchorage elementary school
Lyalya Dudchin has fled Ukraine and is now living in Germany with her family.
West Anchorage High teacher breathes sigh of relief after learning her family has escaped Ukraine

Latest News

Voters get in early Tuesday to cast ballots at the Loussac Library in Anchorage.
Updated election results remain unchanged, East Anchorage challenger congratulates incumbent Dunbar
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska.
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska
Low pressure in the Bering brings in moisture, but it's running into dry air being pushed south...
Battle between clouds, sun , and showers this weekend
Sen. Lisa Murkowski continues to have a substantial cash advantage over her opponent backed by...
Murkowski maintains cash advantage over Trump-backed hopeful
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking