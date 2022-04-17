Advertisement

Clouds, some sun & some showers to continue

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happy Passover and Easter weekend! Generally quiet weather rules the 49th state for the remainder of the weekend. There is a storm swirling through the Bering, but is beginning to lose a lot of its punch. Another piece of energy behind this, though, will invigorate some heavy snow and rain showers across portions of the Aleutians on Sunday, in addition to strong winds beginning late Sunday into Monday.

For Southeast, expect a continuation of clouds and sun over the northern half of the region with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The southern half will see more in the way of sunshine, still mixed with clouds, but like Saturday, will touch 50 degrees in many locations there.

Southcentral will see some sunshine to start, but clouds once again for the afternoon. It should remain dry in Anchorage up through the Valley. A few rain showers appear likely along coastal locations, with even some wet snow in the mountains.

Get used to this pattern over the next couple of days as a blocking signature in the jetstream flow aloft keeps things in place, until the middle part of the week.

